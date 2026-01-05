Myanmar amnesty to free 6,186 prisoners on Independence Day

Myanmar’s military government will release 6,186 prisoners in an Independence Day amnesty, state media reported on Saturday, as the country’s multi-stage general election continues.

Myanmar’s Independence Day is January 4 each year, marking the country’s independence from Britain on January 4, 1948.

State-run MRTV said the amnesty includes 52 foreign nationals and framed the move as a humanitarian step taken with the public’s peace of mind in mind.