Thailand Grants Special Border Concessions for Phra That Phanom Festival

A royal decree authorises extended hours and eased travel restrictions at the Lao border to bolster cultural tourism and bilateral ties.
The Royal Gazette has officially published a Ministry of Interior announcement authorizing the opening of a special border relaxation point to accommodate the annual Phra That Phanom Worship Festival.
The temporary measure is designed to facilitate cross-border pilgrimage and celebrate local heritage between Thailand and the Lao PDR.
Ansit Sampantharat, permanent secretary for the Interior, confirmed on Saturday that the decree—signed by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul—formally opens the That Phanom district crossing from 26 January to 3 February 2026.
During this nine-day window, the checkpoint will operate under extended hours, remaining open from 06:00 until midnight.
Under the new regulations, Thai and Lao nationals may cross the border using passports, official border passes, or temporary border passes.
This special dispensation is intended strictly for those attending the festival festivities.
The Ministry has clarified that these concessions are subject to specific limitations:
Eligibility: Valid only for Thai and Lao citizens; third-country nationals are excluded.
Non-Commercial: The transport of commercial merchandise and the movement of private vehicles across this specific point remain prohibited.
Security: Authorities will maintain strict oversight regarding public health, national security, and the prevention of transnational crime.
The Phra That Phanom festival is a cornerstone of regional tradition, drawing thousands of devotees from both sides of the Mekong River.
While Lao citizens travel to Nakhon Phanom to pay their respects at the Phra That Phanom pagoda, Thai pilgrims frequently journey to the Lao side to visit the Phra That Sri Khottabong and Phra That Tum Wang shrines.
"This initiative fosters the longstanding relationship between the peoples of Thailand and Laos," Ansit stated. "Beyond the cultural and spiritual significance, the Cabinet’s decision to approve this special opening on 16 December last year aims to provide a tangible boost to the local economy and preserve our shared customs."
Local authorities expect a significant increase in foot traffic and regional spending during the festival period, marking a vital moment for the province’s tourism sector.