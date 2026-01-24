Thailand Grants Special Border Concessions for Phra That Phanom Festival

A royal decree authorises extended hours and eased travel restrictions at the Lao border to bolster cultural tourism and bilateral ties.

The Royal Gazette has officially published a Ministry of Interior announcement authorizing the opening of a special border relaxation point to accommodate the annual Phra That Phanom Worship Festival.

The temporary measure is designed to facilitate cross-border pilgrimage and celebrate local heritage between Thailand and the Lao PDR.

Ansit Sampantharat, permanent secretary for the Interior, confirmed on Saturday that the decree—signed by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul—formally opens the That Phanom district crossing from 26 January to 3 February 2026.

During this nine-day window, the checkpoint will operate under extended hours, remaining open from 06:00 until midnight.

Under the new regulations, Thai and Lao nationals may cross the border using passports, official border passes, or temporary border passes.

