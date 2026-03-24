Wang Yi launches ‘LMC 2.0’ at Beijing reception

China sets out next-decade agenda under “LMC 2.0”

Looking ahead, Wang said the region should better align development strategies and jointly build “LMC 2.0” at a time of wider global turbulence. He called for faster work on an LMC International Secretariat, stronger infrastructure links, expanded cooperation under the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and the building of an LMC Economic Development Belt.

He also proposed deeper cooperation in the digital economy, artificial intelligence, scientific and technological innovation, ecological governance and new energy investment, alongside efforts to build regional green value chains and industrial clusters. On softer links, he urged faster development of the Lancang-Mekong Tourism Cities Cooperation Alliance, closer media and think-tank cooperation, and more youth and personnel exchanges.

Trade, security and people links highlighted as gains

Security remained a major plank of the message. Wang said Mekong countries should deepen whole-basin governance, continue sharing upstream and downstream hydrological information, and intensify joint action against cross-border crimes including online gambling and telecom fraud. He also called for continued support for joint patrol and law-enforcement operations on the Mekong.

Thailand’s ambassador to China, Chatchai Viriyavejakul, speaking as co-chair of the mechanism, praised the cooperation’s progress over the past decade and called for deeper solidarity to build what he described as a safer, cleaner and more sustainable shared future for Lancang-Mekong countries. Two reports on future regional pathways and connectivity were also released at the reception.

Framed in Beijing as the start of a “new golden decade”, the initiative signals that China wants the Lancang-Mekong framework to play a bigger role in regional development and governance as the six-country grouping moves into its second decade.