Anutin, defence minister green-light JIC information push on Thai-Cambodian border

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen have given the green light for the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Information Centre, or JIC, to strengthen its information operations and explain Thailand’s position to the international community across all dimensions.
A Defence Ministry source said on Thursday (June 11) that the two ministers had earlier discussed ways to support the JIC’s work so it could continue handling information, clarification and fact-based communication more effectively amid continuing attention on the border situation.
The move comes as Thailand seeks to manage not only security developments on the ground, but also the battle over public perception, misinformation and international understanding. Official Thai sources have previously described the JIC’s role as promoting accurate understanding, reducing misinformation and supporting trust among all sides.
The government has approved a budget of 9.8 million baht to support the JIC’s operations.
The funding will be used to take foreign media to affected areas to observe the facts on the ground, expand proactive public information efforts and improve information management across all dimensions.
Although the amount is not large, officials regard it as an important boost for the centre, which has had to continue its work despite budget constraints.
One of the JIC’s main tasks is to bring foreign journalists to border areas so they can observe the situation directly.
In March, the JIC led a delegation of 37 journalists from 18 foreign media outlets to Surin province, with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In April, the centre also organised a second visit for 28 journalists from 15 foreign media outlets to Surin.
Officials view these visits as part of Thailand’s effort to present its account of the border situation directly to the international media, rather than relying only on statements or press briefings.
The approved budget marks a shift in the JIC’s role from reactive clarification to a more proactive information campaign.
The centre is expected to monitor developments, assess claims, gather facts and communicate timely information to both domestic and international audiences.
According to the Defence Ministry source, the JIC will continue working with commitment, caution and adherence to facts. Its mission is to support national security, protect the national interest and prioritise public safety.
The JIC has continued monitoring the situation, collecting information and explaining facts to the public even without a direct operating budget.
The centre is led by Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee and has relied on cooperation from related agencies, especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to facilitate media visits and communication efforts.
Thailand’s Public Relations Department has described the JIC as a central mechanism for systematic and transparent communication on border developments, in line with international law and humanitarian principles.
The information push comes as the Thai-Cambodian border issue remains under regional and international attention.