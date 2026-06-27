Xi pledges security partnership with Cambodia

China is prepared to establish a security partnership with Cambodia, President Xi Jinping told Hun Sen during talks in Beijing, signalling Beijing’s intention to deepen cooperation with one of its closest partners in Southeast Asia.

Xi made the pledge on Friday as he met Hun Sen, president of Cambodia’s Senate, according to China’s state news agency Xinhua.

The Chinese leader said the international and regional situation was undergoing “complex and profound changes”, adding that China and Cambodia should work together to bring greater stability to regional peace and development.

The remarks underline the close political and strategic relationship between Beijing and Phnom Penh, which have strengthened cooperation across diplomacy, infrastructure, investment and security in recent years.

Xi said China was willing to work with Cambodia to build a security partnership as the two countries continue to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Hun Sen, Cambodia’s long-time former prime minister and one of the country’s most influential political figures, was in Beijing in his current role as president of the Senate.

The meeting highlighted the importance Beijing places on Cambodia as a regional partner at a time when major-power competition, security concerns and shifting alliances continue to shape Southeast Asia’s strategic environment.

For Cambodia, closer ties with China have long been central to its foreign policy and development strategy. Beijing remains a key source of investment, infrastructure financing and diplomatic support for Phnom Penh.