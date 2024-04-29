Bangkok Land to hand out 10 tonnes of free durians on Saturday

Bangkok Land announced that those attending the grand opening of its durian market at 5pm on Saturday will get free durians until the 10-tonne quota runs out.
The company said the new durian market is added to Muang Thong Thani to make its town a tourist destination with comprehensive facilities.
Among the facilities, Bangkok Land has opened a community mall, a university, office buildings, hotels, Impact Speed Park for go-kart racing, and hotels around the town.
The durian market will be part of its Ruam Jai fresh market, the company said.
During the opening ceremony, there will also be a durian-eating competition and the winner will get one large basket of durians.