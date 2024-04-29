Police arrest 2 suspects in 70bn baht call-centre scheme

After an incident in November 2023, officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) arrested a group of people operating a call-centre scheme. The perpetrators had set up a fraudulent website mirroring the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to ensnare unsuspecting victims.
Subsequent investigations led to the identification of five additional suspects, each playing distinct roles within the operation. Through targeted raids, law enforcement apprehended Mr Chen, a Chinese national residing in Bangkok, and Anan, a Thai individual in Chachoengsao province. These people were responsible for managing the digital wallets utilised in the illicit activities.
Furthermore, Mr Chen and Anan were found to be involved in the conversion of digital currency into cash (Thai baht and Chinese yuan), facilitating the spending endeavours of their call-centre group.
Simultaneously, authorities seized cash assets totalling 11 million baht and additional assets valued at more than 42 million baht.
The criminal syndicate operated primarily out of Cambodia, with the combined holdings in their wallets surpassing 70 billion baht. Additionally, investigations revealed that the digital wallets associated with this group correlated with perpetrators reported by more than 30 victims.
Moreover, scrutiny of Mr Chen's visa revealed it to be an Elite Card package valid for five years. It appears the suspect obtained this visa to camouflage his activities and carry out criminal endeavours within Thailand.