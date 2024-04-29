Police arrest 2 suspects in 70bn baht call-centre scheme

After an incident in November 2023, officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) arrested a group of people operating a call-centre scheme. The perpetrators had set up a fraudulent website mirroring the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to ensnare unsuspecting victims.

Subsequent investigations led to the identification of five additional suspects, each playing distinct roles within the operation. Through targeted raids, law enforcement apprehended Mr Chen, a Chinese national residing in Bangkok, and Anan, a Thai individual in Chachoengsao province. These people were responsible for managing the digital wallets utilised in the illicit activities.