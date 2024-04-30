Architect\'24: Stimulating construction material growth

Organized for 36 consecutive years by ASA in collaboration with TTF International, this year's exposition embodies the theme of "Collective Language," reflecting the global recognition of borderless architecture and design akin to the rich diversity of languages.
With over 100,000 items on display from more than 1,000 local and international exhibitors, Architect'24 promises to be a testament to innovation and creativity in the architectural realm.
Spanning an impressive 75,000 square meters at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, the event anticipates welcoming over 325,000 visitors throughout its six-day duration, from April 30 to May 5. This gathering is projected to contribute significantly to the economy, with an estimated value exceeding 22 billion baht.
Chana Sumpalung, President of The Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage (ASA), emphasized the significance of Architect'24 as a platform for architectural showcases, capacity-building activities, and exhibitions of cutting-edge construction technology. Notably, the event serves as a valuable learning hub for individuals across various sectors, providing them with insights into the latest architectural trends and innovations.
Celebrating its 90th anniversary, ASA aims to share its rich legacy and foster a positive trajectory towards the future through engaging exhibitions, architectural services, and the unveiling of newly launched construction items. This year's theme, "Collective Language," underscores the organization's commitment to promoting borderless architectural wisdom.
Moreover, the ASA Professional Seminar 2024, highlighted by Chutayaves Sinthuphan, offers a forum for professional discourse aimed at supporting architects and designers in the construction industry. Divided into seven zones, the seminar covers a wide array of topics, including community architecture, conservation, future trends, and perspectives from emerging talents.
The ASA INTERNATIONAL FORUM 2024, chaired by Kulthida Songkittipakdee, brings together esteemed speakers from around the globe to delve into the theme of "Critical Regionalism in Architecture." This forum promises insightful discussions led by renowned architectural figures, offering attendees a deeper understanding of regional architectural nuances.
Additionally, Architect'24 features the ASA COLLECTIVE EXPERIENCE, providing a platform for architects and designers to share their stories and expertise in an intimate setting. This event aims to transcend barriers of language and culture, fostering new perspectives within the architectural community.
Participants can also engage in special activities such as ASA Collects, an augmented reality game offering daily rewards. Moreover, the exhibition showcases the works of 12 architects, each representing a unique dimension of architectural language, alongside various member exhibitions and recreational zones.
Supaman Munka, General Manager of TTF International Co., Ltd., expresses optimism regarding the event's impact on the construction and real estate sectors. With a notable increase in exhibitors, including a diverse range of international participants, Architect'24 continues to solidify Thailand's position as a regional hub for construction innovation.
The event's Thematic Pavilion, featuring the Best Innovation Award 2024 contest, serves as a hub for creativity and idea exchange among emerging designers and suppliers. Attendees can also expect the unveiling of new innovations in construction materials, further enhancing Architect'24's reputation as a premier destination for cutting-edge advancements in the field.