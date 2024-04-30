Architect\'24: Stimulating construction material growth

Organized for 36 consecutive years by ASA in collaboration with TTF International, this year's exposition embodies the theme of "Collective Language," reflecting the global recognition of borderless architecture and design akin to the rich diversity of languages.

With over 100,000 items on display from more than 1,000 local and international exhibitors, Architect'24 promises to be a testament to innovation and creativity in the architectural realm.

Spanning an impressive 75,000 square meters at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, the event anticipates welcoming over 325,000 visitors throughout its six-day duration, from April 30 to May 5. This gathering is projected to contribute significantly to the economy, with an estimated value exceeding 22 billion baht.