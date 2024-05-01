All B10 diesel dispensers will now supply B7 variety

Earlier, it was reported that motorists were confused by the many diesel varieties available, and some even damaged their car engines by using the wrong type of diesel.

Sarawut Kaewtathip, director-general of the Energy Business Department, said B7 diesel will be added to B10 dispensers at petrol stations even if they have stocks of B10.

Hence, he said, B7 diesel will also be dispensed from B10 fuel dispensers.

Sarawut added that mixing the two types of diesel will not affect the quality of fuel or damage engines.

He said the mix will only affect the colour of oil and the department has instructed the agencies in charge to ensure that all B7 fuel dispensed is yellow in colour in line with standards. The agencies have until July to do this.