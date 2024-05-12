Levee along Chao Phraya River collapses over length of 70 metres

The incident occurred near the construction site for the renovation of floodgate buildings and the pumping station of the Bang Kruai Canal.
The incident caused water to surge into the embankment, flowing into the Bang Kruai Canal, adversely affecting residents living along the levee. They have faced significant distress, with house pillars leaning, cracking and breaking, and roof beams collapsing.
The authorities said this levee was constructed in 2009-10. As for the latest construction project, it involved reinforcing the dam with rocks. However, it remains unclear how this construction work led to the collapse of the levee.
Somneuk Khamnual, deputy mayor of Bang Kruai, said: “The levee has been in place for a long time, implying that the extent of damage might be more severe than what is currently observed.”
He expressed concern that there were still vibrations felt during inspections.
“Officials are uneasy, as they may need to prepare for flooding this year. Communities in the area, including surrounding villages, may be affected. However, authorities are committed to fully caring for the residents."
A 61-year-old homeowner whose house suffered damage said its pillars have leaned and cracked, with four pillars showing visible cracks. Additionally, some floor tiles have cracked, and the front roof beam has broken.
She fears that the house may collapse. Consequently, she is living in fear, unable to sleep well.