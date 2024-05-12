Levee along Chao Phraya River collapses over length of 70 metres

The incident occurred near the construction site for the renovation of floodgate buildings and the pumping station of the Bang Kruai Canal.

The incident caused water to surge into the embankment, flowing into the Bang Kruai Canal, adversely affecting residents living along the levee. They have faced significant distress, with house pillars leaning, cracking and breaking, and roof beams collapsing.

The authorities said this levee was constructed in 2009-10. As for the latest construction project, it involved reinforcing the dam with rocks. However, it remains unclear how this construction work led to the collapse of the levee.