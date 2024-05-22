SRT, CP Group discuss amending contract for delayed airport rail link

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is reportedly in discussions with a Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group-led consortium about amending contract requirements that would allow the much-delayed 276.5-billion rail project linking three airports to start.

The contract specifies that the contractor – CP Group subsidiary Asia Era One – must first receive a certificate of investment privileges from the Board of Investment (BOI) before it can start constructions. However, deadline for the certificate was today (May 22).

Since there is still no sign of a BOI certificate, an SRT source said that both parties are exploring the possibility of amending the contract by replacing the BOI privilege requirement with other similar privileges.

This will allow SRT to issue a notice to Asia Era One to proceed with the construction of the rail project linking Bangkok’s Don Muang and Suvarnabhumi airports with U-Tapao airport in Rayong.

The source indicated that BOI privileges could be replaced with those from the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO), given that the project is related to the development of EEC areas that cover the three eastern provinces of Rayong, Chonburi and Chachoengsao.