Govt urged to consider regulations, support for influencers

With the ever-growing popularity of social media and e-commerce drawing more and more people to become influencers, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has urged the government to regulate and provide the necessary support to those adopting this emerging career with a potentially high economic value.

According to statistics from Niesen, the ASEAN region had some 13.5 million influencers in 2023, while global revenue through advertising and other channels generated by influencers was about $19 billion. It is estimated that influencers’ contributions to the global economy will grow to $140 billion by 2030, a more than sevenfold increase.

In Thailand, there are about 2 million influencers, the second largest number in ASEAN after Indonesia, Danucha Pichayanan, NESDC secretary-general, said on Wednesday.

“The number of influencers in Thailand is growing, as the occupation offers lucrative revenues and benefits, while more consumers tend to use social media in finding information from key opinion leaders,” he said. “The government needs to issue regulatory and supporting laws for influencers like other countries that take this issue seriously.”

The NESDC suggested the government set up a registration system for Thai influencers and issue supportive policies for people in this occupation, including providing skills training and other career-related assistance.

Having specific regulations and laws for influencers will also help mitigate the impact in case of a crisis that affects influencers’ revenues or employment on a large scale, Danucha pointed out.

“Most importantly, the laws will help prevent influencers from spreading fake or unverified news that could cause public confusion,” he said.