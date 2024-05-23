Their Majesties make merit on Visakha Bucha Day

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida on Wednesday presided over a religious ceremony to mark Visakha Bucha Day at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, inside the Grand Palace complex in Bangkok.

The religious ceremony was performed by a group of senior monks.

In the evening, the King led the “wien thien”, the rite of circumambulation around the main hall of the temple with lit candles, incense sticks and flowers in one’s hands. He was followed by the Queen and senior government officials attending the ceremony.

Buddhist prayers and the “wien thien” rite were held simultaneously in other provinces throughout the country to mark Visakha Bucha Day.

Also known as Vesak, the Buddhist holy day is observed by worshippers of the Theravada tradition in many other countries, mostly in Asia. Sometimes informally called “Buddha’s Birthday”, it commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Lord Buddha.