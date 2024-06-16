Toddler seized after mother posted photo of him vaping

Ekkapop Luangprasert, an adviser to the interior minister and founder of the “Sai Mai Tong Rod” (Sai Mai must survive) Facebook page, led Apiwat Wiriyapirom, chief of a children and family reception home of the Social Development and Human Security Ministry, and officers from Muang Saraburi police station to a house in Moo 7 village in Tambon Nong Palai on Saturday night.

They were also accompanied by Boonlai Ngamnetr, head of Moo 7 village.

They went to the house after Ekkapop’s Facebook page was alerted by social networkers that a young couple in the village had allowed their boy to vape an electronic cigarette.

The complaint was raised after the 17-year-old mother posted a photo of the boy vaping on her own Facebook page with the caption “very naughty indeed”.