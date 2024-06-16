NIDA Poll predicts Khamronwit re-elected as Pathum Thani PAO CEO

An opinion survey by NIDA Poll predicted on Sunday that incumbent Khamronwit Thoopkrachang would be re-elected as chief executive of the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation on June 30.
The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration among 1,067 respondents who were at least 18 years old and eligible for the Pathum Thani CEO election. The survey was carried out on June 11 and 12 and the results were announced on Sunday.
Khamronwit, a former Metropolitan Police Bureau chief, resigned as Pathum Thani PAO’s CEO on May 3, six months before his tenure expired, saying if he stayed to complete the term, his hands would be tied by the election laws from using the PAO budget to solve severe issues, including annual floods, for Pathum Thani people.
The Election Commission has scheduled the election for June 30.
Asked who they think would win the PAO election, the respondents replied:
- 31.87%: Khamronwit
- 28.68%: Charn Puangphet
- 17.43%: Will mark “no-vote” option
- 8.98%: Still undecided
- 4.22%: Will not go to polling stations
- 3.66%: No comment
The rest of the respondents cited names of politicians who did not apply for the contest.
Asked whether a visit by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to Pathum Thani on June 8 would have any impact on the election results, the respondents replied:
- 81.91%: No impact
- 10.31%: Little impact
- 3.56%: Big impact
- 4.22%: No comment
During his visit to Pathum Thani to chair a reception for an ordainment of the son of a local politician, Thaksin reportedly asked his supporters to vote for Charn in the upcoming PAO election.