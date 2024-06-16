NIDA Poll predicts Khamronwit re-elected as Pathum Thani PAO CEO

An opinion survey by NIDA Poll predicted on Sunday that incumbent Khamronwit Thoopkrachang would be re-elected as chief executive of the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation on June 30.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration among 1,067 respondents who were at least 18 years old and eligible for the Pathum Thani CEO election. The survey was carried out on June 11 and 12 and the results were announced on Sunday.

Khamronwit, a former Metropolitan Police Bureau chief, resigned as Pathum Thani PAO’s CEO on May 3, six months before his tenure expired, saying if he stayed to complete the term, his hands would be tied by the election laws from using the PAO budget to solve severe issues, including annual floods, for Pathum Thani people.