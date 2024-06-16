Nearly 50% work done in crucial tunnel of Purple Line metro project

The metro railway route is expected to open in four years and serve the northwestern area of Bangkok from Tao Poon to Klong Bang Phai in Nonthaburi province, according to a Bangkokbiz news report on Sunday.

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote said that work on the underground tunnel, which is the first phase in the construction of the Purple Line MRT from Taopoon - Rat Burana (Kanchanapisek Ring), was progressing according to plan since April 26.

The railway line is expected to be open to the public in 2028, making Bangkok's rail system more flexible and connected.

MRTA assistant governor Wittaya Panmongkol said 33.82 per cent of the overall project had been completed as of May.

He said the Purple Line project was divided into six contracts and good progress had been made in each of them:

Contract 1: Tao Poon - National Library (45.38%)

Contract 2: National Library - Phan Fa Lilat Bridge (40.88%)

Contract 3: Phan Fa Lilat Bridge - Phra Phutthayotfa Bridge (30.75%)

Contract 4: Phra Phutthayotfa Bridge - Dao Khanong subdistrict (32.83%)

Contract 5: Dao Khanong subdistrict - Khru Nai (14.88%)

Contract 6: Design and construction of a rail system along the project route (21.78%)

The Taopoon - Rat Burana (Kanchanapisek Ring) MRT Purple Line spans 23.63 kilometres with 17 stations, including 14.29km of underground runway structure, 10 underground stations and 9.34km of elevated runway structure. The Chalong Ratchatham Line (MRT Purple Line) is expected to open in 2028, alongside the MRT Blue Line.