Chinese actress Fan Bingbing debuts as Melaka tourism ambassador

“Fan Bingbing is influential and her fans will follow her, placing Melaka at an advantage,” he said.

He said the state government was lucky as Fan’s Asian manager is a Malaysian and she suggested that the Chinese film star could offer her services to promote the state.

He said Fan’s influential role will help with the success of the tourism campaign, and that the state government hoped Fan would be able to woo tourists from China and other parts of Asia to Melaka.

The campaign in Melaka is not Fan’s first brush with promoting tourism in Southeast Asian locales.

In April, she was invited to be a special guest at the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024 by the Tourism Authority of Thailand. The event saw her dressed in traditional Thai costume and standing atop a float fashioned from a tuk-tuk decorated with flowers at a Songkran parade in Bangkok.