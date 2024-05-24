Over 1,000 billboards in Thailand pose safety risks in rainy season

Traisuree Taisaranakul, who also doubles as secretary to the interior minister, said the ministry’s Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning was working with provincial governors in examining large billboards throughout the country.

She said legal action would be taken against owners or hosts of the billboards that were found to be erected illegally or were not stable.

“Large advertising billboards could cause accidents if they collapse in strong winds. These signboards may have been erected illegally, may be old and damaged, or not strong enough,” the spokesperson said.

Of the total 12,347 large billboards registered nationwide, 3,600 were required to be checked by authorities every three years, but only a little over 2,400 have been examined, she said, citing the department’s data.

“The permits for more than 1,000 of the large billboards have not been renewed after their expiry,” said the spokesperson.