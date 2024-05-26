‘John Wick’ lookalike is German husband of Korat woman

A foreigner who looks like Keanu Reeves’ hitman character “John Wick” and has become popular on Thai social media is actually a German man who was intentionally made up to imitate the character by his Thai wife.

The woman told the Ruang Lao Sao Arthit (“Stories Told on Weekends”) TV programme that the John Wick lookalike is her German husband and he even has a Thai nickname, “Woon Sen”, or ”Glass Noodle”.

The woman, nicknamed Tuk who came from Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, said she noticed that Woon Sen looked like the John Wick character, so she dyed his blond hair and moustache black so he would look like the hitman character.

Tuk said she and her husband live in Germany and were on a short visit to Thailand.