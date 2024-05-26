‘John Wick’ lookalike is German husband of Korat woman

A foreigner who looks like Keanu Reeves’ hitman character “John Wick” and has become popular on Thai social media is actually a German man who was intentionally made up to imitate the character by his Thai wife.
The woman told the Ruang Lao Sao Arthit (“Stories Told on Weekends”) TV programme that the John Wick lookalike is her German husband and he even has a Thai nickname, “Woon Sen”, or ”Glass Noodle”.
The woman, nicknamed Tuk who came from Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, said she noticed that Woon Sen looked like the John Wick character, so she dyed his blond hair and moustache black so he would look like the hitman character.
Tuk said she and her husband live in Germany and were on a short visit to Thailand.
The woman, who has a TikTok account called “Tuktiklife”, said her husband also stunned German people with his John Wick lookalike character.
Tuk said she and her husband were visiting Thailand and Thai fans of the Hollywood star recognized him immediately and always asked for permission to take selfies with him.
Her nine short video clips featuring the John Wick lookalike at different places in Thailand attracted about 106,000 to 4.7 million views each. The clips became the talk of the town last week.
Among other things, the John Wick lookalike was seen making coffee, selling grilled cuttlefish, washing dishes, and visiting Bangkok’s Wat Arun in Thai traditional attire.
Tuk said it was her husband's idea to do those activities.
The 2014 Hollywood movie “John Wick” tells the story of a retired hitman who is forced to return to his old ways after a group of Russian gangsters steal his car and kill a puppy gifted to him by his late wife, who died of cancer.