Srettha promises to promote tourism in Song Wat neighbourhood

According to his Facebook page, the PM had an opportunity to try beef noodles and iced black coffee there.
Srettha confirmed that both were delicious, saying that he had eaten only spaghetti during his 10-day trip abroad.
“The neighbourhood has restaurants, cafés, dessert shops and art galleries,” he said, adding that residences there are beautiful.
Srettha said he had talked with young entrepreneurs in the neighbourhood, and witnessed their commitment to stimulate the economy there.
“I asked the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Bangkok governor [Chadchart Sittipunt] to prepare a plan to publicise this neighbourhood and ensure that utilities are available to support tourism, such as electricity, tap water and safety,” he said.