Slim chance of avian flu coming to Thailand from US: DDC

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) said that though the chance of H5N1 virus spreading to Thailand from the United States is very low, it will monitor the situation closely.

DDC director-general Dr Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn said on Monday that DDC is keeping a close eye on events after learning that two dairy workers in the US state of Texas had caught H5N1 or avian influenza A virus from infected dairy cows.

He said the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the second dairy worker had contracted the virus after the first case was detected in April 1.