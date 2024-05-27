NBTC Office explains mobile banking apps will not suspended for now

Earlier, the NBTC Office posted on its Facebook page that the measure to prevent the use of mule accounts for mobile banking would start on Monday, May 27.

The post prompted members of the public to cry foul as they feared they or their children would not be able to use mobile banking apps after Monday.

As part of the measure to prevent mule accounts from being used by call-centre scammers, the Anti-Money Laundering Office had sought cooperation from the NBTC Office to ensure that the names of owners of SIM cards or mobile-phone numbers must be the same as the owners of bank accounts tied to the phone numbers.