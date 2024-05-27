Made-in-Thailand armoured vehicles, pistols delivered to Bhutan

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang on Monday presided over a ceremony to hand over to the Bhutani police 10 armoured vehicles and 230 pistols made by two Thai companies.

The ceremony was held in front of the building housing the office of the permanent secretary of the Defence Ministry.

The Bhutani ambassador to Thailand represented his government to receive the weapons made by two Thai firms under joint ventures with the Defence Technology Institute, a public organisation of the Defence Ministry.

The 10 “First Win 4x4” armoured tactical vehicles were made by the Thai Defense Industry Co Ltd (TDI) under a joint venture with the institute, while the pistols were produced by Weapons Manufacturing Industries Co Ltd (WMI).