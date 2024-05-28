DES Ministry starts verifying 106 million online bank accounts

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry will check 106 million mobile bank accounts to determine which are being used in scams.

DES Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong said on Tuesday that officials started checking the names of account holders against the names registered for the SIM cards being used to get money from victims on Monday.

He said preliminary checks found that some 30 million mobile bank accounts were tied to SIM cards registered in different names. Prasert said the initial focus will be on bank accounts that have been opened using mobile apps.