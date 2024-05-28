15,000 tonnes of 10-year-old rice to go under hammer on June 17

The government’s Public Warehouse Organisation (PWO) has set June 17 as the date for auctioning the 15,000 tonnes of jasmine rice stored under a government rice-pledging scheme some 10 years ago.

The PWO will provide details of the terms of reference to interested parties on Wednesday, acting PWO director Krishnaraksa Jaidee said on Tuesday.

He said bidders will be allowed to inspect the rice from May 31 to June 7 at either of the two warehouses and submit bidders’ qualifications on June 10. The list of qualified bidders will be released on June 13.

From 9am to noon on June 17, PWO will start selling bidding documents at the Department of International Trade Promotion head office in Nonthaburi province.

The bid envelopes will then be opened on the same day from 1pm, after which the winner(s) will be announced, Krishnaraksa said, adding that winning bidders will have 15 days to sign a contract with the PWO to complete the purchase.

The rice is being stored in two warehouses in Surin. There are 11,656 tonnes in 112,711 bags in the Kittichai 2 warehouse and 3,356 tonnes in 32,879 bags in the Poonphol 4 warehouse.