E-cig users push for legalisation after ban proves ineffective

An advocate of electronic cigarettes is calling on Thai authorities to consider legalising e-cigs and implementing laws that limit the age of buyers and sellers to effectively curb their use among children.

Sarit Sitthiserichon, owner of the “Manoodkwan” (Smoking Man) Facebook page, posted a message on Thursday asking the authorities to reconsider the measures implemented against e-cigs on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day on Friday.

“Thailand has been banning e-cigs for 10 years now, but the usage among children and adolescents has been rising continually,” said Sarit, whose Facebook page advocating e-cigarettes has more than 25,000 followers.

He also cited a government survey, which found that the usage of e-cigarettes among children aged 13 to 15 had risen 5.3 times from 3.3% in 2015 to 17.6% in 2022.

“This conclusively proves that banning e-cigs does not work,” he said. “We should follow the example of more than 70 countries that legally allow the use of e-cigs, but put a limit on the age of sellers and buyers to curb the number of young smokers.”