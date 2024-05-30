E-cig users push for legalisation after ban proves ineffective

An advocate of electronic cigarettes is calling on Thai authorities to consider legalising e-cigs and implementing laws that limit the age of buyers and sellers to effectively curb their use among children.
Sarit Sitthiserichon, owner of the “Manoodkwan” (Smoking Man) Facebook page, posted a message on Thursday asking the authorities to reconsider the measures implemented against e-cigs on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day on Friday.
“Thailand has been banning e-cigs for 10 years now, but the usage among children and adolescents has been rising continually,” said Sarit, whose Facebook page advocating e-cigarettes has more than 25,000 followers.
He also cited a government survey, which found that the usage of e-cigarettes among children aged 13 to 15 had risen 5.3 times from 3.3% in 2015 to 17.6% in 2022.
“This conclusively proves that banning e-cigs does not work,” he said. “We should follow the example of more than 70 countries that legally allow the use of e-cigs, but put a limit on the age of sellers and buyers to curb the number of young smokers.”
Sarit added that though there are daily reports of authorities cracking down on people for selling e-cigarettes to minors, the devices and equipment continue being smuggled into Thailand, especially from China.
“It would be better if the government legalises e-cigs and takes full control of the imports as well as regulates the sale and use of the devices,” he said.
E-cigarettes and vaping devices, including baraku (hookah) and electronic baraku, are banned in Thailand. Sellers could face up to three years in prison and/or a 60,000 baht fine, while smugglers could face up to 10 years in prison and/or up to 500,000 baht in fines.
The subject of lifting the ban has been widely discussed among the public, with supporters claiming that vaping devices can help smokers kick their tobacco addiction.
However, opposers cite the possible health impact of vaping and smoking e-devices, that have yet to be thoroughly studied by researchers over an extended period.