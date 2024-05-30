Nation TV undertakes major revamp of programmes in its 25th year

Additionally, it is bolstering its lineup with community news programmes and integrating AI technology to enhance the capabilities of its editorial team, reinforcing its position as the leading news source dedicated to fostering a better society.

Apirawee Pichayadecha, managing director of Nation TV Co Ltd, said: "For the past 24 years, Nation TV has been dedicated to delivering news that benefits society. We've faced significant challenges in communications technology and the emergence of new platforms that have drastically changed consumer behaviour in news consumption. This has necessitated a rapid organisational transformation to keep pace with the modern world.”

"The year 2024 marks a crucial step in elevating our news delivery to reach all target audiences under the concept 'NEXT to The Future'. We aim to provide news and content that is beneficial to society from new perspectives while maintaining credibility and in-depth reporting. Additionally, we are enhancing our content with lifestyle segments and community news to better engage viewers and offer more choices, ultimately expanding our future customer base," Apirawee said.