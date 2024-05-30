Somsak to seek budget from Cabinet for more emergency medical centres

Somsak was speaking to reporters after he chaired the meeting of the national emergency medical services (EMS) committee at the National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM).

Somsak said it was the first time he had chaired the meeting of the EMS committee after being appointed the public health minister in late April.

Somsak said he learned during the meeting that provincial people did not have access to emergency services in time, resulting in very high casualties.