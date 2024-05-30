Long arm of law finds ‘Boss Paeng’ in Indonesia

After making his way out of the hospital, Chavalit was reportedly helped by villagers to hide in the mountains straddling Patthalung and Trang. He played hide-and-seek with the police force thanks to help from locals until the police called off the search. It was widely believed that he had escaped across the border.

Sources said that Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong and PM’s adviser General Niphat Thonglek played a key role in Chavalit’s arrest. Ministry sources said both Thawee and Niphat visited Indonesia last week on their way back from Portugal and Germany.

Niphat reportedly built close ties with Indonesian security agencies while he was permanent secretary for the Defence Ministry. Hence, it is believed he played a big part in the convict’s arrest.