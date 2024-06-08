Internet sensation Siberian husky gives birth to 3 pups at new home

“Muay Lek”, a four-year-old Siberian husky who has become an Internet sensation after a controversial abuse video, has given birth to three puppies at her new home in Nong Bua Lamphu province.

Her new owner, who also gave her the new name “Lek Lek”, posted on Facebook on Friday that the new members of the family are two black female puppies, and a male puppy of copper colour.

She said the puppies are strong and healthy, adding that she has no plan to give them up for adoption.

The previous owner of the Siberian husky had filmed and posted a video of her locking the dog in a bathroom as a punishment for stealing food. The woman then poured hot water on Muay Lek’s back while the dog howled in pain, trying to escape.

The incident happened on May 17 in Samut Prakan province.

This story emerged on Thai social media on June 5 and netizens reacted in anger on the woman’s Facebook post.

Muay Lek was taken to a veterinarian, getting treatment for burns on her back.

The owner later apologised via Facebook and claimed that she had no idea that the dog was pregnant.

Watch Dog Thailand and SOS Animal Thailand pressed charges of animal cruelty on June 5, and facilitated Muay Lek’s transfer to a restaurant owner in Nong Bua Lamphu, who expressed interest in adopting her.

The new owner has set up the Facebook page “อัลฟ่าแย่งข้าวเล็กเล็ก” to post photos and updates on the Siberian husky. She thanked those who donated money for the dog’s treatment as well as milk and food to her directly.

She warned, however, that she had not set up any bank accounts or foundations for donations, and asked netizens not to believe those who ask for donations and claim that the money will go to help the dog and her puppies.