Thailand authorised to export live animals to Saudi Arabia

Citing a message from the Saudi Environment Water and Agriculture ministry conveyed through its Foreign Affairs ministry to the Thai embassy in Riyadh, Deputy Prime Minister and commerce minister Phumtham Wechayachai stated that the Saudi government has already given the go-ahead for the import of Thai live animals to be kept and slaughtered in Saudi Arabia.

To participate in the trade process, importers and exporters must obtain permits from the Naam Platform of the Saudi Environment, Water, and Agriculture Ministry and obtain the Animal Health Certificate for the Export of Live Livestock, a procedure approved following discussions between the two countries.

The move follows on from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority’s approval for the export of fresh and processed Thai chicken earlier this year.

Phumtham stated that he had directed the Department of International Trade Promotion and other agencies to notify Thai businesses and exporters to help them prepare.

Last year, Thailand and Saudi Arabia's trade volume was $8.79 billion, with Saudi Arabia importing $6.128 billion and Thailand exporting $2.667 billion.

Meanwhile, the trade value of the first four months of this year stood at $US 2.588 billion, a decrease of 17.42% year on year. However, Thai exports to Saudi Arabia during the period were estimated to be $926 million, a 12% increase.

