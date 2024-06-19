US to return 900-year-old ancient artefact to Thailand

The Art Institute of Chicago in the United States has expressed its intention to return a 900-year-old artefact believed to have been illegally taken from ruins of Prasat Phanom Rung in the northeastern province of Buri Ram in 1965, the Fine Arts Department announced on Tuesday.

The artefact, officially called ‘fragment of a pilaster with Krishna lifting Mount Govardhana’, is part of the decorative pieces on the left side of the door frame of Prasat Phanom Rung’s eastern mandapa (square hall), Phnombootra Chadrajoti, the department’s director-general, said.

He added that the piece is believed to have been smuggled out of Thailand in 1965, before the department started its restoration project on Prasat Phanom Rung, a Hindu Khmer Empire temple complex built of sandstone and laterite between the 10th and 13th centuries, which is the main structure of the Phanom Rung Historical Park.

Phnombootra said that Dr Nicolas Revire, the institute’s specialist in Southeast Asian art and archaeology, had earlier visited the ruins in the historical park. He had reportedly found evidence that confirmed the pilaster’s fragment, which was donated to the institute in 1966, came from the ruins in Buri Ram.

The Art Institute of Chicago was concerned that the artefact from Thailand could have been obtained illegally, so it wished to return it to the Thai government, said Phnombootra.

The institute’s board of trustees has delisted the artefact from its registry on June 11, and has coordinated with the Fine Arts Department to arrange for the return, he added.