Thai durian flown to Qingdao, serving premium northern China market

Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport is partnering with the Dongfang Dingxin Agricultural Products Trading Centre to fly ripe Thai durians to northern China via Qingdao. This initiative aims to ensure quality and freshness, which also increases opportunities for Thai farmers and addresses the issue of durians tasting bad due to the long time for transportation.

The first batch of 1,371 kilograms of ripe Thai durians was flown on Longhao Airlines flight GI4373 from Bangkok to Zhengzhou and then to Qingdao. The durians were then sent to the Dongfang

Dingxin Agricultural Products Trading Centre, the largest fruit market in Shandong province, to be distributed as a central hub for the ripe Thai durians.