Thailand among top travel destinations for Muslim tourists, says study

Thailand ranked fifth, excluding Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) destinations, with a strong GMTI score of 52, 14 points behind top-ranked Singapore and only two points behind fourth-ranked Hong Kong.

According to the report, this achievement demonstrates Thailand's commitment to improving the travel experience for Muslim tourists by increasing halal food options and availability, as well as incorporating Muslim-friendly amenities such as prayer rooms into tourist attractions.

Meanwhile, Thailand's government has demonstrated clear and comprehensive policies to support Muslim travellers, as evidenced by the Tourism department's five-year development plan.

Part of the plan was to establish the country as a "halal hub" in Southeast Asia by 2027. The plan aims to expand the country's halal industry in a variety of sectors, including food, apparel, services, and tourism.

Thailand's strategy aims to broaden opportunities for the global Muslim tourism market, attract tourists from the Middle East, and diversify its tourism base.

Piroon Rojanakamolsan, vice president, Financial Institution Lead, Thailand, Mastercard, noted that Thailand has established itself as a top destination for Muslim travellers, consistently ranking high in the GMTI over the years.

He expected that the findings from this year's report would allow local tourism operators and government officials to fine-tune their services and offerings to better meet the specific needs of Muslim tourists.