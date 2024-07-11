Netizens stunned by video of girl, 4, playing with baby crocodiles

In the video that went viral earlier this week, the girl showed no fear of the reptiles as she chased them around and picked them up while swimming in the tub.

Reporters on Thursday tracked down the video to a crocodile farm in Tha Takiab district, Chachoengsao province, and spoke to the owner, who said the girl was her four-year-old daughter.

Kwanrudee Siripreecha said the girl enjoyed playing with baby crocodiles since she was two, when she put new born reptiles into a water bowl and watched them swim.

“These baby crocodiles are less than 15 days old. They do not have teeth yet and therefore cannot bite you,” she said. “However, you can’t play with them once they get older and have more teeth as well as thicker skin.”

Kwanrudee added that her daughter loved to play with baby crocodiles since they hatched and so far they were harmless. She added that the girl was always under close adult supervision when playing.

Some netizens, however, commented that the video could set a bad example, as most people do not know when it would be safe to play with baby crocodiles, and some other children might try to imitate her.