Few hours of heavy rain inundates seaside town of Pattaya

Several roads in the popular seaside town of Pattaya were under nearly 2 metres of water after the town was hit with more than an hour of torrential rain on Thursday morning.

Traffic in the town, about 147 kilometres southeast of Bangkok, came to a stop as most cars could not make their way through the high waters. Several small cars had nearly disappeared in the flood.

The Pattaya News reported on its Facebook page that the worst spots included the road going past Wat Tham Samakee and a local road running to Sattahip. There was nearly a kilometre-long line of cars stuck there.