Centre set up to crack down on Euro football betting arrests 4,000 suspects

The Centre for the Prevention and Suppression of Illegal Betting on UEFA Euro 2024 said the results of its crackdown on illegal betting included both online and on-site, since the tournament began in Germany.

Police Lt-General Akaradech Pimolsri, assistant commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, announced on July 13 that the centre had instructed all relevant units to combat illegal betting in every dimension throughout the Euro 2024 from June 14 to July 14.