Centre set up to crack down on Euro football betting arrests 4,000 suspects

The Centre for the Prevention and Suppression of Illegal Betting on UEFA Euro 2024 said the results of its crackdown on illegal betting included both online and on-site, since the tournament began in Germany.
Police Lt-General Akaradech Pimolsri, assistant commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, announced on July 13 that the centre had instructed all relevant units to combat illegal betting in every dimension throughout the Euro 2024 from June 14 to July 14.
During the past week, from July 5-11, the nationwide crackdown on illegal betting related to the Euro Cup led to the arrests of 666 suspects: 462 suspects were arrested, including 5 bookies, 456 bettors, and 1 runner, with 48,013 baht in circulation for involvement in on-site betting; 59 websites were shut down, 204 suspects arrested, including 54 organisers and 150 bettors, with 540,439,319 baht in circulation in online betting.
Since the establishment of the centre on June 14, the overall statistics for arrests related to illegal betting as of July 11 are as follows:
On-site betting: 3,017 suspects arrested, including 50 bookies, 2,944 bettors, and 23 runners, with 443,655 baht in circulation.
Online betting: 224 websites shut down, 846 suspects arrested, including 145 organisers and 701 bettors, with 2,465,209,989 baht in circulation.
Recently, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau launched operations to dismantle three major Euro football betting networks, discovering a monthly turnover of over 130 million baht.
Akaradech noted that this period marks the final stretch of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, with the final match scheduled for July 14. The police, through the centre, would continue to crack down on illegal betting both online and on-site, he said.
He emphasised that football betting was illegal under multiple laws, with severe penalties including imprisonment and fines for organisers, bettors, and those who advertise or encourage betting.