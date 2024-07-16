Six people are found dead in a hotel in downtown Bangkok and poisoning is suspected

The Thai police said in a separate statement that the six victims were all foreign nationals.
The incident, which took place at Bangkok’s hotel, comes as Thailand looks to further promote its tourism sector, a key driver of Southeast Asia’s second largest economy.
“The prime minister has ordered all agencies to urgently take action to avoid impact on tourism,” the Thai government said in its statement.
A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, dismissed earlier reports in Thai media that six people had been killed in a shooting.
“There is no sign of a shooting,” the official told Reuters, adding that there were Vietnamese nationals among the dead. He did not elaborate further.
The US and Vietnamese embassies in Bangkok did not answer a call from Reuters on a telephone number listed on its website.
Thai media reported that the six died of poisoning, citing police sources.
Lumpini police were alerted to the incident at around 5.30pm, the newspaper said.
It said officers found three men and three women dead inside a room at the hotel.
The hotel has over 350 rooms and is located in a popular tourist district known for luxury shopping and restaurants.
No bruises were found on their bodies, and it was later confirmed that they died of poisoning, although it was still unclear whether they took their own lives or were poisoned, according to the Bangkok Post.
Agence France-Presse reported that a senior police officer said the investigation is focusing on a “toxic substance”.
Reuters