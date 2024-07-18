Wat Arun to hold merit-making event, paving road for King\'s 6th cycle birthday

The renovation includes not only "paving stone roads around Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan" but also improving the drainage system and electrical wiring to maintain the religious site and preserve the ancient history of the temple.

On August 15, 2024, at 5pm, there will be an event for writing names and making merit by paving the road around Wat Arun, symbolizing a smooth life path as bright as the dawn, reflecting the name of the road in the temple.

To participate in this event or make donations, please contact Phra Vajirarattanaporn, Assistant Abbot/Secretary of Wat Arun Ratchawararam, Tel. 085-569-1616, or the central office of Wat Arun Ratchawararam. Bank account number: 115-2-50515-0, TTB Bank, Account name: Wat Arun Ratchawararam Landscape Fund for Temple Road Restoration.

"Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan, or Wat Chaeng, was built during the late Ayutthaya period (over 300 years ago) and has been maintained until today. While the road surface around the temple remains original from hundreds of years ago, some parts have been modernized with concrete for convenience. To reflect its longevity and beauty, we are paving the road with stones of the same type as the original, along with improving the drainage and electrical systems. The estimated budget is around 50-60 million baht," said Phra Phrom Vajramethee.