Wat Arun to hold merit-making event, paving road for King\'s 6th cycle birthday

Buddhists are invited to participate in this volunteer activity to honour His Majesty the King's 72nd birthday.
Phra Phrom Vajramethee, a member of the Supreme Sangha Council, and the Abbot of Wat Arun Ratchawararam, revealed that the temple will organize an event called "Making Merit by Paving Stone Roads around Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan" to celebrate His Majesty the King's 72nd birthday on July 28, 2024.
This event is also in preparation for the Royal Barge Procession ceremony for the Royal Kathin Ceremony on October 27, 2024, commemorating His Majesty's 72nd birthday.
The temple has previously organized similar events to renovate the temple on a large scale, allowing the public and volunteers to participate in the restoration of this important royal temple in Thailand.
The renovation includes not only "paving stone roads around Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan" but also improving the drainage system and electrical wiring to maintain the religious site and preserve the ancient history of the temple.
On August 15, 2024, at 5pm, there will be an event for writing names and making merit by paving the road around Wat Arun, symbolizing a smooth life path as bright as the dawn, reflecting the name of the road in the temple.
To participate in this event or make donations, please contact Phra Vajirarattanaporn, Assistant Abbot/Secretary of Wat Arun Ratchawararam, Tel. 085-569-1616, or the central office of Wat Arun Ratchawararam. Bank account number: 115-2-50515-0, TTB Bank, Account name: Wat Arun Ratchawararam Landscape Fund for Temple Road Restoration.
"Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan, or Wat Chaeng, was built during the late Ayutthaya period (over 300 years ago) and has been maintained until today. While the road surface around the temple remains original from hundreds of years ago, some parts have been modernized with concrete for convenience. To reflect its longevity and beauty, we are paving the road with stones of the same type as the original, along with improving the drainage and electrical systems. The estimated budget is around 50-60 million baht," said Phra Phrom Vajramethee.