BEM to buy 51 electric trains this year for Orange, Blue lines

Bangkok Expressways and Metro Plc (BEM) is in the process of selecting a provider of 51 electric trains, 30 of which will be used for the Orange Line, for which the company has just signed the contract for the western section, and the remainder to be added to its fleet on Blue Line.
BEM executive director Pongsarit Tantisuwanitkul said on Thursday that the sourcing for all 51 trains is expected to be finalised this year with delivery taking place in the next 2-3 years.
BEM on Thursday signed a contract with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) for the construction of the Orange Line’s western section, after the draft contract received a go-head from the Cabinet on Tuesday.
The 35.9-kilometre MRT Orange Line is divided into eastern and western sections. The completed eastern section is 22.5km long and stretches from the Thai Cultural Centre to Minburi with 10 underground stations and seven elevated stations.
The 13.4km western section will stretch from the Thai Cultural Centre to Bang Khunnon with 11 stations underground.
Pongsarit said the company can start construction on the western section immediately as all preparations are now ready, including labour, machinery, and equipment. He added that BEM has secured a loan of 120 billion baht from Bangkok Bank, to be spent on the project over the period of six years, or 20 billion baht per year.
A news source said that BEM has been buying electric trains from Siemens since it started operating trains in 2004. In 2017, the company bought 35 trains from Siemens for the extension sections of the MRT Blue Line.
Two years later, BEM won the contract for the operation and maintenance of the MRT Purple Line (Bang Sue to Bang Yai section) for which it bought 21 trains from Japan Transport Engineering Company (J-TREC).
J-TREC trains are reportedly 5% cheaper than Siemens’. However, switching train manufacturers has resulted in BEM having to buy additional parts from J-TREC to hold in reserve.
The source speculated that BEM would select either Siemens or J-TREC as a provider of 51 electric trains this year as opting for a third manufacturer would mean having to buy additional parts for reserve stock.
The Transport Ministry estimates that the eastern section of Orange Line, for which BEM also won the contract for train operation and maintenance, will open for use before the end of 2027, and the complete route will be in service by 2030.
The ministry earlier announced that the Orange Line will join the government’s campaign of capping electric train fares under 20 baht to alleviate people’s financial burden and promote the use of public transport. BEM will be compensated for lost revenue by money from the joint-ticket promotion fund, which will be established when the joint-ticket bill is enacted, probably next year.