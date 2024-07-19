BEM to buy 51 electric trains this year for Orange, Blue lines

Bangkok Expressways and Metro Plc (BEM) is in the process of selecting a provider of 51 electric trains, 30 of which will be used for the Orange Line, for which the company has just signed the contract for the western section, and the remainder to be added to its fleet on Blue Line.

BEM executive director Pongsarit Tantisuwanitkul said on Thursday that the sourcing for all 51 trains is expected to be finalised this year with delivery taking place in the next 2-3 years.

BEM on Thursday signed a contract with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) for the construction of the Orange Line’s western section, after the draft contract received a go-head from the Cabinet on Tuesday.

The 35.9-kilometre MRT Orange Line is divided into eastern and western sections. The completed eastern section is 22.5km long and stretches from the Thai Cultural Centre to Minburi with 10 underground stations and seven elevated stations.

The 13.4km western section will stretch from the Thai Cultural Centre to Bang Khunnon with 11 stations underground.

Pongsarit said the company can start construction on the western section immediately as all preparations are now ready, including labour, machinery, and equipment. He added that BEM has secured a loan of 120 billion baht from Bangkok Bank, to be spent on the project over the period of six years, or 20 billion baht per year.