Probe on invasive fish outbreak to be concluded in 7 days

The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry has ordered the Department of Fisheries to investigate the facts behind the spreading of invasive fish species blackchin tilapia in Thai waters across several provinces.

The investigation’s result, to be submitted in the next seven days, will be used to formulate mid- and long-term measures to tackle the problem, the ministry’s permanent secretary Prayoon Insakul said on Saturday.

Originally found in Africa, blackchin tilapia breed rapidly and prey on small fish and fish eggs, causing damage to fish farmers, as well as having knock-on effects on other industries. The fish can live in fresh, sea, and brackish waters.

The ministry announced this week that blackchin tilapia have been found in 16 provinces, namely Chanthaburi, Rayong, Chachoengsao, Samut Prakan, Bangkok, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trat and Chonburi.

Prayoon said the ministry is preparing a draft of plans to tackle the blackchin tilapia problem, including a measure to buy the caught fish to make fertilisers and fermented fish products to encourage local fishermen and the public to catch the alien fish.

As a short-term measure, the ministry would buy the fish caught in local waters at 15 baht per kilogram. The budget will come from the Rubber Replanting Aid Fund. The ministry will not buy fish bred by people, Prayoon said.