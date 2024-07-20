Lockheed Martin announces Offset Opportunities for Thailand\'s industry

Projects offered as part of the F-16 Block 70/72 proposal include support for the creation of a Research and Development Center to advance Thailand's capabilities across a number of sectors, including manufacturing and agriculture; advanced aerospace engineering training for industry partners in Thailand and the Royal Thai Air Force; manufacturing workforce development projects; technical assistance for an advanced datalink upgrade to ensure interoperability with existing fleet; advanced fighter maintenance training for the Royal Thai Air Force; investigating supply chain opportunities for Thai industry; and sustainment capabilities developed within Thailand.
"Lockheed Martin values our 40-year partnership and history with Thailand and the Royal Thai Air Force, and we are confident the F-16 Block 70/72 will complement its existing F-16 fleet," said Aimee Burnett, vice president, of business development, Integrated Fighter Group at Lockheed Martin.
"The F-16 Block 70/72 would deliver the advanced 21st Century Security® capabilities and performance needed to address Thailand's most pressing defence requirements."
She added: "Lockheed Martin brings decades of experience delivering value to local industries and workforces, including a successful history of executed offset projects with Thai industry partners and the Royal Thai Air Force. We are excited to bring that same mindset to the F-16 Block 70/72 program."