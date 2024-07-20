Lockheed Martin announces Offset Opportunities for Thailand\'s industry

"Lockheed Martin values our 40-year partnership and history with Thailand and the Royal Thai Air Force, and we are confident the F-16 Block 70/72 will complement its existing F-16 fleet," said Aimee Burnett, vice president, of business development, Integrated Fighter Group at Lockheed Martin.

"The F-16 Block 70/72 would deliver the advanced 21st Century Security® capabilities and performance needed to address Thailand's most pressing defence requirements."