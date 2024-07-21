Benjasiri Park unveils water curtain to honour the King’s 72nd birthday

The event includes a special jazz suite composed by Pathorn Srikaranonda, with a candle-lighting ceremony for the King’s blessings on July 28.
The grand event began in Sukhumvit on Friday (July 19), showcasing the "72nd Birthday Commemorative Water Curtain" at Benjasiri Park, Bangkok to honour HM King Vajiralongkorn’s auspicious 72nd birthday.
The royal celebration is organised by the Bangkok administration in collaboration with private sector partners such as M District (Emporium, EmQuartier, EmSphere), The Mall Group, Bangkok Bank, and Thai Life Insurance.
The event celebrates the significant milestones of the King’s 72nd birthday on July 28, allowing residents and tourists in the Sukhumvit area to participate.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said, "The '72nd Birthday Commemorative Water Curtain' show pays tribute in this auspicious year. It represents a collaborative effort between Bangkok and the private sector to express loyalty and honour to His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn."
The water curtain show features the King’s portrait, presenting the royal biography, royal duties, and the first royal command, allowing Thai people to admire the King’s benevolence through a spectacular display of lights, sounds, and beautiful imagery.
Supaluck Umpujh, vice president of the private sector partners and vice president of The Mall Group and M District, emphasised the event's importance, stating, "The Mall Group and its affiliates have supported various royal tribute projects on behalf of the government."
The water curtain show honouring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, and paying tributes to King Rama IX, was a tremendous success, attracting many visitors and tourists. After the 2023 event, private sector partners worked with the Bangkok authorities to revitalise Benjasiri Park for public recreational activities.
This year's grand water curtain show honours King Rama X. The special feature of the first day’s water curtain show included a live jazz performance of the "Celebration Suite" composed by Asst Prof Pathorn Srikaranonda, a jazz musician who had served King Rama IX for over 30 years with the AS Friday Band. The suite premiered on July 19, with the Pathorn Srikaranonda Quintet.
The opening ceremony and first day of the "72nd Birthday Commemorative Water Curtain" show featured Bangkok’s executives, The Mall Group’s executives, M District, and other private sector partners, along with the public and tourists.
The show is free of charge and takes place at Benjasiri Park on Sukhumvit Road (Phrom Phong BTS Station) until July 28, with two daily shows – at 7pm and 7.30pm.
On July 28, Thai citizens are invited to participate in the candle-lighting ceremony for His Majesty’s blessing at 7.19pm, followed by a delightful musical performance by the Pathorn Srikaranonda Quintet.