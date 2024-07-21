Benjasiri Park unveils water curtain to honour the King’s 72nd birthday

The event includes a special jazz suite composed by Pathorn Srikaranonda, with a candle-lighting ceremony for the King’s blessings on July 28.

The grand event began in Sukhumvit on Friday (July 19), showcasing the "72nd Birthday Commemorative Water Curtain" at Benjasiri Park, Bangkok to honour HM King Vajiralongkorn’s auspicious 72nd birthday.

The royal celebration is organised by the Bangkok administration in collaboration with private sector partners such as M District (Emporium, EmQuartier, EmSphere), The Mall Group, Bangkok Bank, and Thai Life Insurance.

The event celebrates the significant milestones of the King’s 72nd birthday on July 28, allowing residents and tourists in the Sukhumvit area to participate.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said, "The '72nd Birthday Commemorative Water Curtain' show pays tribute in this auspicious year. It represents a collaborative effort between Bangkok and the private sector to express loyalty and honour to His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn."