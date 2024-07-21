Gunman accused of killing cop found dead after overnight standoff with police

Police managed to enter the house on Soi 2 off Rama 2 Road in Bangkok’s Bang Bon district at 5.51am and declared suspect Boonma dead after a gun battle with commando police who had besieged the house.

Police said the cause of the death would be determined by an autopsy and declined to say whether he was shot dead by police or he had taken his own life with the pistol found beside his body.

Boonma’s body was found under a stairway on the mezzanine floor of his shophouse.

Police surrounded the shophouse after Pol Lt-Colonel Kitchon Chanyarom, deputy commander of the Thakham Police Station, was allegedly shot dead by Boonma when he rushed to the house on hearing a complaint. The police team was later reinforced with a commando team.