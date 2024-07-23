Banknotes marking His Majesty’s 72nd birthday now on sale

The Bank of Thailand announced on Tuesday that the commemorative banknotes marking His Majesty the King’s sixth cycle birthday on July 28 are now on sale.

The 100-baht notes will be sold at 100 baht apiece from Tuesday at all commercial banks, the Government Savings Bank, Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, Islamic Bank of Thailand and at the Bank of Thailand Learning Centre.

The printing of the notes has been limited to 10 million units, the central bank added.

These notes are unique in that they feature a vertical portrait of His Majesty. There is also a bright yellow hue to the notes, to distinguish them from the normal red-colour 100-baht notes.

One side displays a bust portrait of His Majesty in coronation attire with the official sigil marking the King’s 72nd birthday on the top left-hand corner and a Garuda, Thailand’s national emblem on the top right-hand corner.

The other side displays a full-body portrait of the King in coronation attire, complete with a sword and a Garuda emblem on the top left corner.

Collectors can also buy a special pamphlet designed to hold the bank notes, with details of the auspicious royal birthday on the inner front cover. The pamphlet measures 258x203mm when spread open. It can be bought at the above channels for 10 baht each and is limited to 2 million units.

For more information, visit: https://www.bot.or.th/th/our-roles/banknotes/History-and-Series-of-Banknote-And-Commemorative/banknotes-commerorative/Commemorative_K10_K6th.html