Aquarium fish likely behind invasion of waterways: experts

Citing Department of Fisheries data, industry representatives expressed concern about the number of sources for these fish within Thailand and how companies managed their stock after the government banned exports in 2018.

“This export data shows that this fish in Thailand has many sources,” an industry source said. “But at that time, there was no export ban. It is tempting to wonder if these fish export businesses were able to sell all the fish in stock, and if not, how did these exporters deal with the rest of the fish, and especially with their breeders?"

Blackchin cichlids are among 17 exotic freshwater fish sought after internationally, both for food and as aquarium fish. This high demand explains the involvement of 11 Thai companies in exporting these fish over the four years. Exports went to 17 countries, with Chang Xin Co., Ltd. leading the count at 162,000 fish.

The industry's response comes amid concerns about the spread of blackchin cichlids, of which the blackchin tilapia is a species, within Thailand’s waterways. Research published in the Journal of Electronic Fisheries by Apiradee Hanpongkittikul et al suggests multiple sources for the invasive population, with fish in several provinces exhibiting distinct genetic variations.

This, combined with the high number of exporting companies, indicates a widespread presence of the fish in Thailand before the export ban.