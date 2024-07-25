Thai passport holders now have visa-free access to 82 countries

The annual index, compiled by London-based Henley & Partners, ranks 199 passports based on visa-free access to 227 global destinations.

The improvement is the result of the Thai government’s visa-free scheme, with allows Thai passport holders to enter 82 countries and territories without a visa. This improvement reflects Thailand’s growing global influence

Andrew Amoils, head of Research for New World Wealth, a global data intelligence firm, highlighted the significance of passport power in today’s global economy.

“The ability to travel freely and relocate businesses is increasingly crucial for high-net-worth individuals,” he said.

Singapore has emerged as the clear leader, claiming the title of the world's most powerful passport. Singaporean citizens now enjoy visa-free access to an impressive 195 countries and territories, surpassing all other nations. This marks a significant shift from previous rankings where Singapore shared the top spot with several European countries.

Following closely behind Singapore are Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, and South Korea, which share third place with visa-free access to 191 destinations.

Christian H Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners, noted a widening gap between passport holders at the top and bottom of the index. While global travel freedom has increased overall, with the average number of visa-free destinations doubling since 2006, the disparity between countries remains stark. Singapore, for instance, can access 169 more destinations than Afghanistan.