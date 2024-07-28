Thai embassies and consulates world over mark King’s 72nd birthday

In Paris, the Thai Embassy led Team Thailand officials and the Thai community in singing the song "Sadudee Jom Racha " at a pedestrian bridge with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

In London, the Thai embassy organised a candle-lighting ceremony along the River Thames, a significant landmark, with Team Thailand and the Thai community participating to honour His Majesty.

In Canberra and Sydney, Australia, the Thai embassy and the consulate-general, along with Team Thailand and the Thai community, gathered at the Sydney Opera House to sing the song "Sadudee Jom Racha" and lit candles, showcasing their unity and loyalty to His Majesty the King.

In Berlin, the Thai embassy organised a mass ordination ceremony for both Thais and foreigners at the Buddhistisches Zentrum Schloss Könitz in Unterwellenborn, dedicating the merit to the King on this auspicious occasion.

Additionally, many Thai embassies and consulates conducted religious ceremonies, alms-giving, and volunteer activities to honour the King, demonstrating their commitment to service and the greater good in his name.