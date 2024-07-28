Thai embassies and consulates world over mark King’s 72nd birthday

They organised ceremonies abroad to honour the King on the auspicious occasion.
The events included offering royal tributes and floral arrangements, pledging oaths of allegiance as good civil servants and citizens, signing well-wishes books, lighting candles, and singing the song "Sadudee Jom Racha ( Praise the King)".
Ambassadors, consul-generals, and directors of the trade offices presided over the ceremonies, joined by embassy officials, consulate staff, trade office personnel, and Thai communities abroad. These events demonstrated their loyalty and profound gratitude to the King for his immeasurable kindness towards the Thai people.
In Paris, the Thai Embassy led Team Thailand officials and the Thai community in singing the song "Sadudee Jom Racha " at a pedestrian bridge with the Eiffel Tower in the background.
In London, the Thai embassy organised a candle-lighting ceremony along the River Thames, a significant landmark, with Team Thailand and the Thai community participating to honour His Majesty.
In Canberra and Sydney, Australia, the Thai embassy and the consulate-general, along with Team Thailand and the Thai community, gathered at the Sydney Opera House to sing the song "Sadudee Jom Racha" and lit candles, showcasing their unity and loyalty to His Majesty the King.
In Berlin, the Thai embassy organised a mass ordination ceremony for both Thais and foreigners at the Buddhistisches Zentrum Schloss Könitz in Unterwellenborn, dedicating the merit to the King on this auspicious occasion.
Additionally, many Thai embassies and consulates conducted religious ceremonies, alms-giving, and volunteer activities to honour the King, demonstrating their commitment to service and the greater good in his name.