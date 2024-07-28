28 starving dogs eat dead owner’s leg in Bangkok house

Police then called The Voice Foundation of fashion model Chonlada Mekratree to rescue the dogs. The owner had reportedly earlier agreed to hand over all the dogs to the foundation after his death.

Supawadee Srithassanakarn, an official of the foundation, led a team of veterinarians to rescue the dogs. They found 29 Chihuahua and Shih Tzu dogs. Two of them were very weak because of malnutrition.

Suapwadee said Attapol had agreed to hand over the dogs to the care of the foundation following public complaints.

In 2017, Attapol was seen driving his pickup around with many of his dogs inside cages at the back of the pickup in scorching heat, Supawadee said.

Since then, she said, the foundation had been monitoring Attapol fearing for the safety of the dogs. In 2021, a veterinarian, who cared for Attapol’s dogs, alerted the foundation that his dogs had gradually died every week.

In that year, she said Attapol had 46 dogs and the foundation entered his house and took 20 dogs to be sterilised.

Attapol was upset and filed a complaint with the Nimitmai Police Station, accusing the foundation of trespassing his house and demanding the return of his 20 dogs taken away by the foundation.

The foundation agreed to return the 20 sterilised dogs to Attapol who agreed to hand over all of his dogs to be under the care of the foundation after his death.

The foundation said if anyone would like to adopt any of the rescued dogs, they could contact the foundation.



