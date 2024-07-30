Bangkok Port will not be moved but improved: Transport Ministry

The Bangkok Port will not be moved away from the capital, but will instead be improved with a focus on vertical development to maximise the use of the land, the Transport Ministry announced on Monday.

The ministry was clarifying earlier reports that the port in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district will be relocated in a bid to tackle issues among residents in the neighbourhood.

Responding to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s order, two more agencies have been tasked with studying the improvement project of Bangkok Port: the Office of the Council of State (OCS) and the National Economics and Social Development Council (NESDC), Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said.

The OCS and NESDC will work with the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) in undertaking a feasibility study on vertical residential projects to accommodate communities around the port area, she said.

PAT has also been tasked with studying the development of commercial areas in the port, which span 2,353 rai (376 hectares), to support the logistics industry while minimising environmental impacts from port operations.